Sweet sensations for the festival of colors, Holi

18 Mar, 2024

Fauzia.naaz

Ghevar: Also known as honeycomb dessert, Ghevar is made with flour, ghee, and milk and deep-fried in oil.

Gujiya: Stuffed with Khoya, dry fruits, dry coconut, and, of course, love, Holi is incomplete without Gujiya.

Malpua: Mouthwatering Malpua is a staple of the Holi feast. Easy to make and delicious to taste.

Badam Phirni: A traditional Indian dessert especially served during Holi, Badam Phirni, with its creamy goodness, is made with rice, almond paste, and milk.

Thandai: Thandai, the ultimate desi refreshment choice for colorful Holi, is made with milk, almonds, saffron, and rose.

