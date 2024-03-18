Sweet sensations for the festival of colors, Holi
Ghevar: Also known as honeycomb dessert, Ghevar is made with flour, ghee, and milk and deep-fried in oil.
Gujiya: Stuffed with Khoya, dry fruits, dry coconut, and, of course, love, Holi is incomplete without Gujiya.
Malpua: Mouthwatering Malpua is a staple of the Holi feast. Easy to make and delicious to taste.
Badam Phirni: A traditional Indian dessert especially served during Holi, Badam Phirni, with its creamy goodness, is made with rice, almond paste, and milk.
Thandai: Thandai, the ultimate desi refreshment choice for colorful Holi, is made with milk, almonds, saffron, and rose.
