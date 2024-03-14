Behrozu: Offers authentic and flavorful biryani made with fresh ingredients

14 Mar, 2024

Fauzia.naaz

Nasir Iqbal: Renowned for its spicy Moradabadi biryani and mouthwatering mutton biryani

Salman Biryani: Serves a wide variety of biryanis and other dishes in a warm and comfortable setting

Dum Pukht: Offers incredible biryani options, including the famous chicken biryani and kakori kebab

Dil Pasand Biryani Point: Known for rich and flavorful chicken biryani, accompanied by delicious kebabs

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Must try street food at Delhi's Green Park Market

 Find Out More