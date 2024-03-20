Vegetables that are botanically classified as fruits
Tomatoes: Often mistaken for vegetables, tomatoes are botanically fruits because they develop from the ovary of a flowering plant and contain seeds.
Cucumbers: Cucumbers are cylindrical fruits with a high-water content and a crisp texture. They belong to the gourd family.
Olives: Olives are small fruits that grow on olive trees. They have a distinctive flavour and are commonly used to produce olive oil or eaten as a snack or ingredient in various Mediterranean dishes.
Bell peppers: Bell peppers come in various colours such as red, yellow, and green. They are technically fruits because they develop from the flowering part of the plant and contain seeds.
Eggplants: Eggplants, also known as aubergines, are botanically classified as fruits. They come in various shapes and sizes, with a smooth, glossy skin.
Pumpkins: Pumpkins are large fruits with a thick, orange rind and edible seeds. Pumpkins are rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin A.
Squash: Squash is a broad term that includes various fruits such as zucchini, yellow squash, and butternut squash.
Okra: Okra is a tall-growing vegetable with a distinctive seedpod that is botanically classified as a fruit. It is commonly used in Southern and Creole cuisines.
Avocados: Avocados are creamy fruits with a buttery texture and a nutty flavour. They are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.
