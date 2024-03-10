Brown sugar:
Cafe Brown Sugar is popular for serving one of the most delicious momos in Delhi. The popular food items at this place are Kurkure Chicken Wheat Momos, Tandoori Mushroom Wheat Momos, and Tandoori Veggie Wheat Momos
Hunger Strike: This outlet of Momos serves awesome and finger-licking momos. You must try their vegetarian tandoori momos, paneer tandoori momos, and chicken Afghani momos, which are delicious.
Dolma Aunty Momos:Dolma Aunty Momos is one of the best momo points in the Lajpat Nagar market. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian momos at this place are super yummy.
QD’s Restaurant:
This place is popular among college students. You must try their chicken tandoori and paneer tikka momos, both of which are mouth-watering and finger-licking
Momo’s Point:
The place offers juicy and tasty steamed and fried momos; also try their tandoori and pork momos. If you want to try something unique, they also serve masala momos