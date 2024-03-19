Iconic Chaat from Across the States
Spiced mashed vegetable curry served with buttered bread rolls. Garnished with onions, coriander, and a squeeze of lemon.
Giant crispy puri stuffed with a variety of ingredients like lentils, potatoes, and chickpeas. Topped with yogurt, chutneys, and sev for an explosion of flavors.
Crisp fried dough wafers topped with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys. Finished with a sprinkle of chaat masala and garnished with coriander.
Crisp fried puris topped with spicy chickpea curry, onions, tomatoes, and sev. Served hot and bursting with South Indian flavors.
Crunchy puris topped with spicy masala, yogurt, and a drizzle of tamarind chutney. A popular street food snack enjoyed across Karnataka.
Creamy yogurt-covered lentil dumplings. Topped with tangy tamarind chutney and spicy mint sauce.
Steamed savory cakes made from fermented gram flour. Seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and garnished with coriander.
