9 Kids-Friendly Lunchbox Ideas
Mini Pizza Pockets: bite-sized pizzas packed with veggies and cheese.
Fruit Kabobs: colorful skewers with grapes, strawberries, and pineapple chunks.
DIY Lunchable: Crackers, cheese, and deli meats for a customizable meal.
Turkey & Cheese Roll-Ups: Deli turkey rolled up with cheese slices for a protein-packed snack.
Homemade Trail Mix: Mix nuts, dried fruit, and a sprinkle of chocolate chips for an energy boost.
Peanut Butter Banana Wrap: Whole wheat tortillas filled with PB, banana slices, and a drizzle of honey.
Greek Yogurt Parfait: Layer yogurt with granola and berries for a nutritious treat.
Veggie Quesadillas: Tortillas filled with melted cheese and sautéed bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
