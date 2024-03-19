9 Kids-Friendly Lunchbox Ideas

19 Mar, 2024

Fauzia.naaz

Mini Pizza Pockets: bite-sized pizzas packed with veggies and cheese.

Fruit Kabobs: colorful skewers with grapes, strawberries, and pineapple chunks.

DIY Lunchable: Crackers, cheese, and deli meats for a customizable meal.

Turkey & Cheese Roll-Ups: Deli turkey rolled up with cheese slices for a protein-packed snack.

Homemade Trail Mix: Mix nuts, dried fruit, and a sprinkle of chocolate chips for an energy boost.

Peanut Butter Banana Wrap: Whole wheat tortillas filled with PB, banana slices, and a drizzle of honey.

Greek Yogurt Parfait: Layer yogurt with granola and berries for a nutritious treat.

Veggie Quesadillas: Tortillas filled with melted cheese and sautéed bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

