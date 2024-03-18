Falooda Delights: Indulge in unique flavors across Delhi
Falooda is a rich combination of various ingredients such as vermicelli noodles, sweet basil seeds, rose syrup, milk, ice cream, and dryfruits. This dessert is very well known to Delhites and its being served in different flavors around the city.
Here are some places for all the falooda's lovers:
1. Roshan Di Kulfi
They are the most popular in Delhi. From last 50 years, they are serving the tastiest Kulfi falooda in town.
You must try their Mango kulfi, Paan kulfi and kesar badam pista kulfi, covered with delicious falooda.
You can also order for sugar free options.
Location: Karol Bagh
Price: Rs 115
2. Krishna Di Kulfi
They have more than 23 flavors of kulfi but the most loved one is saffron-flavored kulfi covered with treacle-and-syrup-dripping falooda, which you should not miss out in hot weather.
Location: Pandara Road
Price: Rs 100
3. Moets Kulfi Kiosk
Kesar, pista, mango, plain or sugar free options, Moets serves these all from years. But this summers you must try their kulfi kiosk for sure which is flavorful and colorful.
Location: Defence Colony and Greater Kailash
Price: Rs 100
4. Kings Kulfi
They serve the royal kulfi falodas as the are known as Kings Kulfis. Their falodas are fresh and flavorful. You must also try their fruit sundae as well.
Location: Dwarka sector-12
Price: 60 Rs Onwards
5. Giani's Di Hatti
They serve unique combinations of faloda at reasonable prices. Their customers love Rabdi falooda, Kulfi Falooda, Ice Cream Falooda, and Kulfi Rabdi Mix Falooda .
Location: Jail Road
Price: Rs 50 Onwards