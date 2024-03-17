Experience the Best Thali in the Capital City
For a fine dining experience in Delhi, one must try Indian Thali.
Here are some popular Thali's that are served with huge variety of cuisines:
1. Nona's Kitchen: Super Se Upar Thali
Satisfy your hunger with this incredible Thali in Gurugram. Their thali has dal makhani, chole, shahi paneer, rajma, kadai paneer, aloo naan, rice, and so much more; even they serve butter chicken in their non-vegetarian thali.
Visit: Nonas Kitchen, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
Price: Rs 2100 (Veg) and Rs 3100 (Non-Veg)
2. Kutumb: Kutumb Sampurna Thali
They serve one of India's largest thali with 45 varieties, which includes 14 types of dals, vegetarian biryani, jeera rice, 4 types of raitas, 4 desserts, 7 variants of salads, 3 beverages, 6 types of breads, inclusive of family naan of 24 inches, a variety of soups, and 5 roasted papads.
Visit: Metro Walk, Rohini
Price: Rs 2000 per thali
3. Ardor 2.1: Khalibali Thali
For your empty belly, do visit Ardor 2.1 for a platter that weighs 5 kg and is served with 35+ varieties of dishes, from a variety of crispy snacks to your favorite tadke wali dal to a variety of deserts. This khalibali thali is perfect for your next dinner date.
Visit: Ardor 2.1, outer circle, CP
Price: Rs 2300 (Veg) and Rs 2600 (Non-Veg)
4. Mellow Garden: Punjabi Satrangi Thali
Their thali consists of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and is served with 5 types of kebabs, 5 starters, even 13 main course dishes, 5 desserts, and a variety of starter drinks. Not only this, this thali even weighs around 25 kg, and you can go for unlimited ask.
Visit: Mellow Garden, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden
Price: Rs 1200 (Veg) and Rs 2000 (Non-Veg)
5. Ardor 29 Brewpub & Terrace: United India Thali
From Kashmir to Kanyakumari or Momos to Fish Curry, this place serves you the best thali combo's as they serve unique combinations from Gongura Pachdi, Kosha Mangsho, Litti Chokha, to Galouti Kebabs, and therefore the thali is named United India Thali.
Visit: Ardor 29 Brewpub & Terrace, Sector 29 Gurugram
Price: Rs 2740 (Veg) and Rs 3100 (Non-Veg)
6. Seasonings- The Spice Mysteries: Delhi Belly Thali
They serve crispy starters with top-notch biryani and a huge variety of desserts, such as Matka Kulfi, for your sweet tooth cravings. The Delhi Belly Thali weighs approximately 7 kg and has over 28 dishes.
Visit: Seasonings: The Spice Mysteries, Ashok Vihar Phase II
Price: Rs. 1400 per thali